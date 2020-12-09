Former army commander and foreign affairs minister Gen Benjamin Mibenge has died.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Gen.Benjamin Mibenge and who was once Commander of the combined Zambia Defence Force comprising of Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service, has died.

Family members have confirmed the sad development.

As a young officer,Mibenge graduated from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

Benjamin Mibenge would later rise through the ranks to become General Benjamin Mibenge (one of only three full generals in Zambia’s history).

He once served as head of the military under President Kenneth Kaunda and he retired in 1980.

Deep condolences to his wife of many decades, Joyce and the family.