One thing we are enjoying very much after 12th August is the fresh air in the country.

By Yona Musukwa

It feels so nice and peaceful, that PF thugs and terrorists are now scratching their testicles far away from the corridors of power.

The environment was so toxic, unsafe and intimidating. The greatest mistake PF made was to allow PF thugs and criminals roam free, making Zambia very unsafe for everyone who was not PF.

May we continue to enjoy this peaceful environment. May we never ever go back to the nonsensical PF days.