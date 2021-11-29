One thing we are enjoying very much after 12th August is the fresh air in the country.
By Yona Musukwa
It feels so nice and peaceful, that PF thugs and terrorists are now scratching their testicles far away from the corridors of power.
The environment was so toxic, unsafe and intimidating. The greatest mistake PF made was to allow PF thugs and criminals roam free, making Zambia very unsafe for everyone who was not PF.
May we continue to enjoy this peaceful environment. May we never ever go back to the nonsensical PF days.
Your passion for the government is noted but you vocabulary leaves much to be desired and seems limited. Please respect yourself in your writing we didn’t fight for change of unbearable rule and the priceless freedom of express only to be exposed to your unsolicited insults. Come on my friend this dead with the past carderism saga.
Besides as a man I assumed you would be quite proud of what you hide in your trouser which may legally belong to some one.
You can express your anger but be respectful man.
PF will NEVER be in power again.