THE Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) Council has this afternoon released the mid year results of the 2019 intake with only 10 out of about 200 passing the initial exam.

The 2019 intake which is a pilot class, will write their final exams in August this year.

ZIALE was piloting a class giving the Legal learners one (1) year six months as opposed to the normal 10 months.

This followed the poor performance by the learners, which has mostly been attributed to the teaching methodology.

The lecturers at ZIALE are mostly Senior Lawyers (State Counsels) and Judges who mostly do not have teaching methodology.