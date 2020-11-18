159 STUDENTS FAIL ZIALE EXAMS

ONLY 14 students have passed out of 173 who sat for the legal Practitioners’ Qualifying Examinations at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

The results represent a shared gender percentage of seven males and females.

Four law students were absent while one student withdrew from the course with another having incomplete grades because he missed the mid-year examination.

There were 179 student who enrolled at ZIALE but only 173 attempted the examination which was held between August and September 2020.

This is according to the ZIALE Director Ann Malata-Ononuju.

The 14 students passed the examination at first attempt in the revised syllabus.

The failure rate at ZIALE has been a source of concern hence the revised syllabus.