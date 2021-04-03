ONLY A TRIBALIST CAN CLAIM TO WIN IN ONE REGION,HON SMAUEL MUKUPA.

… As he says the International community cannot be allowed to verify the 2021 voter register when the country has people who are capable.

Lusaka… Wednesday, March 31,2021 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson Hon Samuel Ngonga Mukupa says only a tribalist can be claiming to win in one province.

Hon Mukupa says the UPND Hakainde Hichilema’s sentiments that International community should come to verify the 2021 voter register in order to ascertain why Southern Province has few voters is typical tribalism.

Hon Mukupa says a leader with a national character cannot be crying foul over one province.

In an interview with Smart Eagles today, he says such people are not good for the country.

Hon Mr Mukupa says if Mr Hichilema became a Republican President he can divide the Zambian people.

“Why should someone vying for a higher position in the country start talking about votes in a certain region.

As far as am concerned a leader need to have a national character. Even when you win an election you need to get votes across the country,” he says.

Mr Mukupa reminded the UPND leader that why Southern Province has recorded few voters this year it is because others have shifted and other have died.

“People have been migrating and that tells you that you cannot have same voter like it was in 2016,” Hon Mukupa says.

“And moreover we had ghost voters and now the register has been cleaned that is why you see some provinces having few eligible voters,”.

Meanwhile Hon Mukupa says the sentiments by Mr Hichilema shows that he has conceded defeat.

He says Mr Hichilema already know that he has lost the August 12 general elections.

“All what is saying clearly shows that he has already accepted that he has lost the elections and nothing else,” he says.