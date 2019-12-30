Chanda Kasolo should have known the first rule in the Lungu style of governance ;

NEVER GIVE AN ADVERSE OPINION THAT IS NOT CONSISTENT WITH LUNGU’S OPINION

Under Lungu, this is the golden rule, you have to be 100% loyal to Lungu even when he makes grave mistakes, you are not to advise him and you are not to correct him.

Chanda Kasolo has suffered the same fate his brother Pius Kasolo suffered as CEO of ZCCM IH, his brother was fired for challenging an erroneous tax and mining policy that Lungu wanted to implement that would have stifled investment in the mining industry.

President Lungu is allergic to advice, adverse and divergent opinions, that’s why he fires those that think outside the box.

Only characters like Bowman Lusambo and Stephen Kampyongo can survive in a Lungu government, because they are bootlickers who always agree with the President, they never advise him to the contrary of his thoughts. -NDC