By: Irvin Muyumbwa

The Patriotic Front has indicated that it will not accept the adoption of candidates that are not accepted at grass-root level to contest the 2021 general elections at any level.

PF Lusaka Province Mobilization Committee Coordinator Jeremy Chibuye says the party wants order within and as such, those intending to contest elections next year should be in good standing with the people at grass-root level.

Mr. Chibuye has advised all aspiring candidates to first convince the people on the ground because the party will consider adoptions based on an individual’s standing with electorates at grass-root level.

Mr. Chibuye says as provincial coordinator, he does not embrace segregation but wants order and therefore, people must not lobby for adoption through the senior leadership of the party but the people..

He says the adoptions next year will be based on what voices on the ground say in terms of individuals that are widely accepted because the party does not want to lose any seat to an independent candidate.

He was speaking during a mobilization meeting held in Luangwa district yesterday.

And PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Daniel Kalembe has warned that any individual intending to go to the party’s general conference mid this year with a different agenda to cause commotion that they will be sorted out.

Mr. Kalembe has also warned those using the name of the party to discredit President Edgar Lungu as well as to denounce the party at large that their days are numbered.

Meanwhile, PF Lusaka Province Mobilization Committee Media Director Trevor Ng’andu has called on party members to denounce tribalism and anyone propagating this.

Mr. Ng’andu who is popularly referred to as ‘Uncle T’ says the PF wants to embrace everyone regardless of tribe or ethnicity because it is an all inclusive party.