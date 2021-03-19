By Jonas Shakafuswa

ONLY CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI KNOWS WHERE HE HAS WALKED.

Today people are talking about CKs fortunes and misfortunes. Yes people can talk. But they haven’t walked with Imbwili in his struggle. Most were mere spectators. Other mere supporters. Most just colleagues of the struggle.

Kambwili’s journey has been that of a strong person broken up. Not by ECL. No. But by PF using (misusing) State machinery. A lot of those criticising him today would have not survived. Yes there is a time when you withdraw from a fight when you see that your best punches are not winning you the fight. Why you wanted Kambwili to fight a people’s struggle? What did you render him to allow him finish the struggle to the end? I have seen Kambwili rise against the Party he helped form. He like most people today saw an opening in the faulty Constitution that ECL was not legible to stand this year.

So he started positioning himself for the race of succession. This did not go well wit a lot people in PF and around the President. When there was talk of expelling CK from the Party, the President wanted to reconcile with CK. He asked me to meet him to find out where the problem was. I met CK at Radison Blu Hotel. He told me he had nothing against the President, but people surrounding him.

We agreed that I set up a meeting between him and the Principal, which both Parties agreed to. Then he was expelled without the meeting occurring. He recoiled and went on the onslaught trying to persue personal political fortunes. Thats when the State Machinery descended on him. He fought without success. He reached the wall. The only way was to turn back. My young brother CK I wish you all the best in your political life. I stand by you. Don’t just make devils of the friends you found when you were in the wildness. They accommodated and embraced you when you needed friends