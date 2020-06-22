PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila says only God knows when she will get married.

When Tasila announced on Saturday evening that she had harvested 1,600 bags of maize from her farm, congratulatory comments began to rain on her Facebook page.

But not everyone was interested in the farm success, somehow her marital status found its way in the discussion.

One of her followers, Derrick Pius Nchimunya commented; “IS Tasila lungu dating aaii I have a plan, please anyone with her line.” He got no response.

But when two more other followers, Phiri S Bashi Precious and Watson Pachara Mapinda asked when she would get married, Tasila’s response was short.

“Only God knows,” Tasila responded to each of them as she continued to interact with followers responding to questions and asking for more farming tips.

“This season we were grateful to harvest 1,600 bags of maize. We used cow driven ploughs in addition to our own hands,” Tasila posted earlier attaching pictures of herself and farmworkers.

In the comment section, she said, “I’m so happy I went for it, even with the current prices there’s still more than 100 per cent profit. I encourage more young people to go into farming.”

Tasila is one of the six children to President Lungu.

She polled 14,152 to become Nkoloma Ward councillor of Lusaka’s Chawama Constituency back in 2016.