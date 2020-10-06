ONLY HICHILEMA IS DEAD SCARED OF INQUIRY AGAINST PRIVATISATION CRIMES-MUTOTWE KAFWAYA

…. He probably knows that he maybe found wanting says Lunte Member of Parliament

Kitwe…. Tuesday October 6, 2020

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has wondered why UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is not comfortable with calls by various stakeholders in calling on President Edgar Lungu to set up a commission of inquiry into the privatization scandal.

Speaking when he featured on a special programme on Radio Icengelo in Kitwe Monday night, Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, said infact the UPND leader should be happy that this process may clear him of all the allegations.

He said it is clear that the UPND leader is scared that the commission of inquiry may review what most Zambians have been suspecting on what happened during the privatization process.

“There is nothing wrong for citizens to petition His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to set up a commission of inquiry to look at how the privatization process was handled. Just this morning (Monday morning), some citizens from here on the Copperbelt took a petition to Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Mwakalombe to deliver to President Lungu to look into the issue of privatization,” he stated.

“I wonder why HH is so scared of the commission of inquiry. What is he hiding? What is he scared of? There are so many questions that need answers! Why sale a hotel at US$6 million and not US$20 million? Let him allow the commission of inquiry to clear him if he did nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Lunte Lawmaker said he does not doubt that the PF will win next year’s general elections because the people of Zambia have hope in the PF.

“You have asked me if am confident that we are winning 2021 general elections. Yes we are winning because I have seen that people have hope in the PF. You can see we are winning even by-elections in areas where we did not perform well in 2016 like Western Province. And I can tell you here that our colleagues (UPND) will as usual win on social media because they believe in propaganda,” he added.

He ended the radio programme by appealing to the people of Zambia to remain united.