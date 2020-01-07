IF AN election was to be called today, only those eating with the PF and idiots would vote for the ruling party, says the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union.

And UNZALARU trustee Chabala Musonda says union workers should ‘hold the bull by its b***s’ until it feels the pain being felt by unpaid union members.

Addressing the press and union members during a protest at the Senate Chambers over unpaid December salaries, general secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe said no normal Zambian would vote for the PF which has failed to lead.

“Government is the culprit. We have a government of the Patriotic Front which is not doing its role. We thought by cutting his salary we were going to get our salaries early…yeah, because in an ideal situation, the reason why the President decided to cut his salary and that of his colleagues is to ensure that there are sufficient funds so we should be able to see those funds come to the University of Zambia on time,” Dr Mambwe said.

“As long as the University of Zambia is not properly funded and not only funded but money coming on time, this institution will be ungovernable and will be a bad reflection on these guys calling themselves leaders when they can’t lead. They can’t lead at all. And if an election was to be called today there are two categories of people that would vote for them – they are either those enjoying with them or idiots, it’s as simple as that. There is no normal person who would support this nonsense.”

Dr Mambwe said it was not only UNZA that was struggling today but also others like council workers and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

He said the government was focusing on championing its interest on Bill 10.

Dr Mambwe added that the National Health Insurance Bill was a useless scam and urged workers to rise against it.

He said workers should rise against the incompetence of national leaders.

“We are in trouble, trouble that can be resolved if we stand together as employees. Let’s unite against this incompetence,” said Dr Mambwe.

And Musonda said union members were tired of protesting over their wages every month.

“This year is going to be rough. I ask you to be bold and hold the bull by its b***s until it feels what we are feeling. I am tired of this nonsense, I give up on this stupidity, and if we are not going to stand together, this year is going to be rough,” said Musonda.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia vice-chancellor Professor Luke Mumba ran away from his office after workers demanded that he address them.

Prof Mumba, who had earlier addressed union leaders, fled after he was summoned to address workers in the Senate Chambers.

Following Prof Mumba’s disappearance, workers resolved to halt production until they are paid.

And UNZLARU president Dr Evans Lampi said the university should not even think of opening for the 2020 academic year if they are not paid.