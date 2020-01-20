KABWE Central PF member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube says those who are not comfortable with Bill No. 10 of 2019 should persuade either justice minister Given Lubinda or President Edgar Lungu to withdraw it.

Ngulube said the duo is the only one with the power to withdraw the bill out of Parliament or else it shall go ahead.

“Honourable [Jack] Mwiimbu debated very passionately, I have a verbatim here of what he said in Parliament word for word and I also heard what he said here. I have heard that he says this bill must be withdrawn and we must take it back to the stakeholders for refinement. I thank you honourable Mwiimbu for that proposal and I wish each and every one opposed to the bill can give us their position,” Ngulube said. “What we, the MPs, require is simply the mandate from you the people of Zambia. Take interest to come and make submissions. It is pointless to withdraw a bill and put it in the graveyard.”

The audience, at Hotel InterContinental was generally opposing Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019.

“We cannot debate the Constitution in this environment. At least for what I know myself, if I knew there would be this animosity, I would have spent my time in the quietness… I will proceed and you will hear me today. Whether you like me or not, I will talk,” Ngulube said.

“The only law that we have in Zambia for amending the constitution in Zambia is article 29. So you and me are in this animosity because we do not have a law that should guide us how we should operate when we want to change the constitution.”

He went on to propose that Zambia must create a law on the creation of laws.

“…My proposal is articles number 63 of the constitution says, ‘Parliament shall enact laws through bills and bill 10 is one of them’. I have my answers, I have told you, I will give you answers according to the law, (audience murmurs), unfortunately I am a learned man so I will tell you what is in the law,” Ngulube said.

“When the bill goes to Parliament, there will be two things; its either the minister of justice will be persuaded by you the people of Zambia, not me. If you want him to withdraw, you can persuade the Minister of Justice, it is you. We cannot divide this country based on a simple piece of paper. There is one lesson to be learnt now and in future, we saw it with UNIP. UNIP boycotted and today, they have never bounced back [into government]. To pass a bill you don’t need all the members of parliament, you only need two thirds, so what the people of Zambia should be looking for (crowd interrupts), we need only two thirds to support the bill so whether people walk out or not, the only thing that the Speaker [of National Assembly] will be interested in is to check if there is two thirds majority or not.”

Ngulube called for consensus on the process.

“You can persuade people to withdraw the bill but I think as a young Zambian, there are more civil ways in dealing with disputes. When you do not agree on something, you must find consensus,” he said.

“I do not intend to risk a lot of things simply because people have lost their tempers but if it is your will, if it is our will as the people of Zambia that Bill 10 be withdrawn, there are established procedures. We can write to the Minister to Justice, you can ask the President, they are the only people with the power to withdraw a bill.”

Ngulube charged that people were politicising the process.

“The other problem that we have encountered in Zambia in the constitution amendment process is that we have people who want to politicise everything. That one is true whether you like it or not. In Zambia now, we look at everything in terms of political colour and that is why in 2016 some people because of such kind of ABCD woke up to realise they had kicked themselves out of Parliament. And this Constitution of 2016 would not have come into existence at that time if the UPND had not supported it,” said Ngulube.