Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye says the only option open for President Edgar Lungu if he is not happy with elections results is to petition in the Constitutional Court.

In a brief statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Mwenye who is also former Solicitor General said a presidential candidate who is dissatisfied with electoral results, whether he is Republican president or not, is to Petition that election at the constitutional court.

He however cautioned that the petition can only be filed after the declaration of a winner.

“Immediately the petition is filed into court, if filed against the incumbent, the constitution of the Republic of Zambia requires that the President step down and the Speaker of the National Assembly becomes acting President until the determination of the case,” he stated.

He added, “If the election is nullified then the speaker acts until a president is elected and sworn in.”

Mr Mwenye said after the 2016 election, the law that requires the speaker to act as President was simply ignored.

“If any petition is filed this time, we should and will insist that the Speaker acts as is required by the constitution,” he said.

In a rather strange turn of events, President Lungu in a statement issued through State House Spokesman Isaac Chipampe said he was not satisfied with the outcome of elections as they were allegedly not free and fair.

He said he is currently consulting on his next move.