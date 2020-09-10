Vice President Inonge Wina says it is only PF candidates (MPs) who will find it easy to approach different ministries to ask for resources.

She made these remarks while addressing a political rally at Lubansa Primary School in Mwansabombwe.

She urged the electorate to elect a PF candidate in the forthcoming by elections, saying that will help government to address to various needs in the Constituency.

Wina assured the citizens that the government remains committed to completing all stalled projects across the country.

She added that the government has in the recent past faced challenges in allocation of funds to projects due to several problems that threaten human life.

She singled out things like floods, droughts, gassing and Covid 19 which she said gobbled a lot of resources meant for various projects.

Apparently, the Vice President asked the people of Mwansabombwe to vote for Patriotic Front candidate Kabaso Kampampi in the forthcoming Parliamentary by election.

Wina further pointed out that government is aware of the many challenges in the Constituency which she said will be attended to.

And PF Campaign Manager Yamfwa Mukanga said the ruling Patriotic Front has continued to deliver on its campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said the people of Mwansabombwe will only pay homage to the late Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa by re-electing a PF candidate.