Patriotic Front (PF) Parliamentary candidate for Kankoyo Constituency, Bishop Edy Chomba says only the rapture can stop him from scooping the seat.

Dr Chomba says having been a shadow lawmaker for Kankoyo since the dissolution of Parliament, he is confident of victory this Thursday.

“The only thing that can stop me from becoming the next MP for Kankoyo is if Jesus comes and we get raptured, but for as long as we are here, I am the next MP,” he said.

Speaking during a debate in Mufulira , the former lawmaker said there is need for Zambia to prudently utilize other numerous natural resources this country is endowed other than copper.

Zambia has great potential in other areas of development such as fish farming and chicken rearing which he said when exploited will be a source of employment especially for unemployed youths in the constituency and beyond.

He disclosed that he will engage Mopani Copper Mine to ensure reduction of Sulphur dioxide pollution in the area soon after being declared a winner this Thursday.

Meanwhile, UPND Mufulira Central Parliamentary candidate Reagan Kachinga, says if elected this Thursday, he will ensure quick completion of works on the Ndola- Mufulira road to enable easy transportation of farming produce from Mufulira to Ndola.

He said he is confident of victory in the August 12 polls as he was popular in the constituency.

Meanwhile , Civil Society Observatory Group (CSPOG) representative, Gerald Mutelo said the Copper for Development Campaign is anchored on promoting prudent use of copper to diversify and grow other sectors of the economy.

The campaign organized by a CSPOG, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), Oxfam and Fight Inequality Alliance, aims at ensuring that people in mining communities benefit from copper produce.

The campaign also aims at ensuring reforms in policies governing the use of mineral revenue to enable it to be channeled towards different developmental sectors.

“We want government to undertake mineral revenue policies reforms to ensure that citizens directly benefit from the country’s Copper,” he said.

Mr.Mutelo said the organizations engaged aspiring Members of Parliament in order to get their support in the campaign if elected to parliament.