By Rick Nchito

We are ready for the June 22, protest and only the Republican Constitution can stop us, Ackim Tembo has charged.

Tembo who represents ‘Youths Alive’ says the June 22 protest will go ahead as planned because it’s a constitutional right.

He further charged that time has come even for police officers to realize that they are equally suffering just like any other ordinary Zambian.

“We have been silent for a very long time and government thinks we are dull cowards. This time we are ready to show the world that Zambian youths are not sleepy,” he said.

“Come June 22, we are going to protest and nothing and no one will stop us because that’s our constitutional right. Only the Constitution can stop us from protesting for a better Zambia.”

He had a word for the police as well.

“But I just want to remind police officers that they shouldn’t forget that we are suffering together with them and their relatives who don’t have jobs. So let them allow us to do what is right for their relatives,” said Tembo.

” Even police officers are poorly paid; their conditions of service are poor and it is just wise that they refuse to be used to break the bones of those who want to fight for them since them can’t protest. They shouldn’t forget that this economy is bad and that is why they can’t even financially assist their relatives in the village.”

Zambian youths are on June 22 scheduled to protest for what they term as government’s failure to create an enabling environment for them including failure to create jobs for them.