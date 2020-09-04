Lawyer Makebi Zulu says the courts of law are the only and best platform for the country to know and get to the bottom of what transpired in the privatisation of national assets.

Zulu pointed out that the court process will bring closure to the matter, as it would provide both the accuser and the defendant room to square off.

He said the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will also have an opportunity to clear his name and put the matter to rest once and for all.

He told the national broadcaster that Hichilema should not intimidate, or threaten to sue Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD- President Edith Nawakwi, but, should instead lodge a court application, and prepare himself to square off with Nawakwi.

He added that threats to sue, are meant to stop people from asking him to explain his role in the privatisation process.

He praised Nawakwi for refusing to be intimidated for merely asking questions.