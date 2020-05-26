By Patson Chilemba

Only the truth shall set Dora free, says former commerce minister Bob Sichinga

Reacting to information minister Dora Siliya who responded to his earlier statement to Daily Revelation questioning her Covid-19 claim, that he should stop sharing pedestrian opinions to mislead the public, Sichinga said Siliya should read his statement correctly, saying he was very clear that he did not trust anything that came from this government.

He said Siliya could make her own interpretations of his statement but only the truth would set her free.

Sichinga said he wished her a quick recovery if she was unwell.

“Because you don’t have to start guessing what is said the last time. And just say that if she’s unwell then my message is I wish her quick recovery and my prayer is to wish her quick recovery. If that is the case otherwise the truth shall set you free. That’s the danger of always trying to make things because that’s what happens you have to start looking for what you said the last time,” Sichinga said. “But I think you covered it well, but the other people (media pretending to have interviewed him) picked it up, why? And I don’t give to anybody else, in fact I wouldn’t have given it to anybody else if it were not you. You know that.

So you can just say that my answer is that the truth shall set you free, my statement was very clear, but if she is unwell I wish her quick recovery and I trust that God will grant her that, but the truth is what will set her free.”

Sichinga said he had no issues with anybody other than to just say that he did not trust whatever came out of this government.

“Have you seen about the issues of gold (scam) as well? So I am an accountant by training and what we say is that for every debit there will be a credit somewhere else…every transaction there are two sides,” said Sichinga.

Reacting to Sichinga’s earlier assertions, Siliya said she was shocked by the accusations of faking illness, saying that implied that she connived with a trained medical official who did her tests just to humour some aneroxic minds like that of Sichinga. -Daily Revelation