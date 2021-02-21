Only when Kampyongo the Chief Thug is removed, will Police manage to stop PF lawlessness and thuggery

By Gilbert Liswaniso (UPND NMC member)

We don’t know whether to take the Police statement in which they said they would deal with the PF thugs that accompanied President Edgar Lungu to UNZA, for lawless behaviour. They know deep down their heart that unless Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo is removed by President Lungu from his position, nothing will change in the PF school of thuggery and violence.

This is because Stephen Kampyongo is the chief thug and commander in chief of lawlessness himself, and yet the Police that is supposed to control PF thugs is answerable to his office. So how can Police maintain law and order if their boss is the chief thug of PF thugs.

On two occasions Kampyongo led a bunch of hoodlums in Shiwang’andu in an attempt to bring down Hakainde Hichilema’s helicopter. Recently he ordered Police to deal with UPND supporters that accompanied HH to Force Headquarters. The Police obeyed and killed two citizens in cold blood.

In any case how will Police identify the PF thugs that were escorting President Edgar to UNZA, since they were driving vehicles with registration numbers of ECL 2021, a situation which Kampyongo encourages and which the Police have tolerated for a long time?

We are waiting to see if the same zeal and efficiency with which the Police used to impound buses that carried UPND supporters to Force Headquarters, which remain seized, will be applied to the PF thugs. We doubt the Police will carry out any arrests, as long Stephen Kampyongo remains Home Affairs Minister.