ONO AND COMSAVE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS TO GET REFUND – NKOMBO

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has disclosed that members of the public that saved with Comsave Credit Union and Ono Savings Association will be refunded their money.



Nkombo disclosed the development while addressing representatives of community members who saved with the two village banking initiatives at his residence this morning.



He says DEC will refund the people, except without the expected interest from the companies.

Nkombo says he has continued engaging government over the seizure of operations by the Drug Enforcement Commission, (DEC) and Bank of Zambia.



He adds that this is aimed at ensuring the saving public does not suffer for the illegal activities of the two institutions.

Nkombo explains that the freezing of operations at the two institutions was meant to protect the money for members.

He states that according to investigations, the two institutions had violated the operations of village banking association.



He has since called for calm and patience among members and asked the public not politicize the matter as it is beyond politics.

Speaking at the same event, Community member’s representative, who identified himself as Mark, cried for help and bemoaned luck of Communications from directors of the two institutions.

