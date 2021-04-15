Pethias Bullz Chuundu Mweemba writes below 👇👇

OPEN A LETTER TO THE UPND LEADER AND NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE.

BY #MWANA #WACUUNDU, UPND MEMBER:

Firstly I want to thank the National Management Committee for allowing Democracy to flourish from Ward, District, and Constituency level for people to elect Candidates whom they think will help President Hakainde Hichilema to deliver victory for UPND.

For sometime people they have been calling for grassroot Candidates, people who are loved by they community, people who understand what their fellow citizens go through in these communities.

For me personally I have loved this process bcz it’s more like whoever people shall elect it will give them more Powers and courage to support and in an event that He or she fails to deliver it will be very easy for the voters to question Him.

I followed the adoption process across the country bcz I believe and understand that Electons are also worn at adoption. Candidates who will be adopted can make UPND win electons or lose. Since yesterday I have been receiving calls and texts messages across the country from our members, others are happy with the candidates who worn the primary electons and others are not happy. I know electons it’s about winning and losing, but for the losers to congratulate the winners their must be a clean game. Corruption must not be entertained at any level bcz we may be saying such a candidate He or She is a grassroot Candidate #Kanshi #Alilyamo. Currently even at Ward or brunch level people they have become lovers of money hence engaging themselves into corruption activities.

I understand that one of the key points in our Manifesto it’s fighting corruption, we want a free corrupt country, and I believe and understand that we can demonstrate this when having intra party electons.

I know and understand that the National management committee it has a final say on who is suppose to stand in a particular Constituency more especially when it come to MPs.

My humble request to President Hakainde Hichilema all those candidates who worn primary electons through corruption must not be adopted to avoid confusion and other people leaving the party through frustrations.

We need everyone on board this time around and we can only achieve our goal through doing the right thing now.

Victory is assured if popular candidates are adopted. This time around we don’t want to have independent MPs in our Strong holds and Copperbelt.

I know this letter shall reach President Hakainde Hichilema. Anthony Bwalya