OPEN LETTER

10-06-2020

FROM: DISGRUNTLED YOUTHS ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA LIFE MEMBER

TO: MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORT

Dear sir, we write to you concerning the subject matter indicated, we hope this letter finds you in good health amidst the covid19 pandemic period.

First thing’s first Sir, we as the DYAZ would like to thank you for considering the pleas and cries of our fellow youths ever since this uproar began a few days back, we would also like to state that we have acknowledged the invite to the meeting to be held at Govt complex in kamwala, Lusaka.

It is with this great concern after taking note in the agenda and speakers that we as the disgruntled youths association of Zambia wish to express our displeasure with the handling of this situation prior to the planned peaceful March, of which some official within your regime have prejudiced to be premeditated acts of rebellion and criminal in nature, Mr minister sir, the DYAZ is eager to engage your office and possibly the office of the president(in this case through you) on issues pertaining to our wellbeing and safety, as well as freedoms and rights, we have however found it difficult over the past years to do so due to extreme protocol and as such have taken to social media to voice out, despite it being called the wrong channel by some notables.

With that said sir, concerning the purported meeting slated for June 12th, 2020, we as the DYAZ would like to preempt the meeting as void and not a meeting for youths and the ministry, but a meeting for the ministry and a group of ‘mere people’ whose moral standing we know not, sir, you are aware that Zambia has over 6million youths aged between 15 and 35 hence we as DYAZ(with over 20,000 members as of 11-06-2020) find it as an insult of our intelligence for you to invite fifty(50) people to the said venue to discuss matter of over 6M people.

We as DYAZ aren’t saying all 6M people have to be at one venue, our cry is you can do better, that you know, the venue itself is a sign of segregation , you as an MP represent ndola central area, you cannot tell us as DYAZ that among those 50 people your area will be represented, you cannot assure us that those 50 people will have all our problems in their diaries to debate upon, in short, the meeting is a complete hoax.

Further, the short notice of the meeting has caused goosebumps as it seems to being imposed on us and not allowing us to have adequate time to be ready for what’s coming.

Our proposal as the DYAZ is, the rejection of the police to permit us to go on with protests peacefully on june 22nd is a sign that your regime is not in the right standing with us as we have been taken to be enemies, it was clear that Kabwe central MP Tutwa Ngulube said that the police should break bones of whoever will march on the said date as per video published by the Zambia. Landscape tabloid, and yet another minister called us disgruntled, we wonder then, who the ‘disgruntled chap’ here is, that’s an issue for another day though.

We as DYAZ have therefore come up with a proposal that; Instead of holding a once off meeting tomorrow with less than 0.001% of zambia’s youths, kindly send circulars to all districts and towns instructing the youth coordinators in all provinces to hold an inclusive meeting on the 22-06-2020 with the DYAZ to be chaired by either a DC or mayor of a town or district or whoever official as the case may be, subsequently sending the submissions to your office after all towns have their meetings.

This will give both the ministry and the DYAZ ample time to consult the stakeholders and members if the DYAZ of their grievances and the ministry will too have enough time to prepare and come up with a comprehensive report after a compilation is done.

Conclusively, Mr minister sir, we urge you to advise your people at the ministry to take the DYAZ for granted, we as youths have been called disgruntled and we shall remain ‘disgruntled’ on paper as is but still champion and fight for what’s right in the right and holistic manner.

Further, we wish to distance ourselves from those youths who have been using unpalatable language and plan to carry out acts of criminal nature on the said day of our peaceful march, as we as the DYAZ know no violence but using intellect for a common goal.

Regards, yours in yourhfulness, DYAZ.