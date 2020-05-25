Dear Bally,

I know how it feels when your nickname seems to be on young people’s lips every evening, especially around dinner time. I know that the term bally really sounds like a won election, but be warned that it could suggest a weakness.

This term is not for Kalingalinga or Matero youths. It’s not for Chimwemmwe or Chamboli youths; it’s for Ibex Hill, Northrise and Riverside youths. These are not the kind of youths who send well-trained policemen scampering from a polling station.

The continued presence of PF youths at Inter-city Bus Station is not a fluke; it’s an indication of what’s out there.

Let me remind you of what you have forgotten: the Patriotic Front has a youth militia trained in a land where local gold investors pretend to come from. They have allies from there who have no qualms pretending to be investors even when the cover-up is meant to stop the ordinary citizen from knowing that the Patriotic Front has decided to keep our country’s most lucrative opportunities for itself.

That fake majority shareholding was meant to stop a revolt. Believe me! Citizens were going to be as mad had they discovered that the PF-led ZCCM was a minor partner in an operation led by Milingo Lungu on behalf of PF. The faces running down KCM are the same faces in Rufunsa, in Mumbwa and now in Mwinilunga.

The misplaced fight for CEC is not a flash in the pan, it’s a strong rubber band around the UPND’s spectacles… sorry testicles. It has been used to castrate the media before; the Post newspaper and PrimeTv have felt it before.

Those youths that have been chasing the sound of your voice in radio stations are free to spread violence and Covid-19 because they are part of a well rewarded band of youths.

Doesn’t it bother you to find Chilufya Tayali, Tiza Mukuka, Andrew Ntewewe, Peter Chanda, and at times, overgrown youths like Spuki Mulemwa, competing for attention with UPND at every turn?

Think about this; in 2015, Chilufya Tayali provocatively placed himself at Golfview hotel to hold a provocative press briefing next to a hall that was hosting a UPND event. Of course he had the right to, even though none of the UPND youths have the right to be where PF are gathered at any moment. A few months ago, Spuki Mulemwa, Peter Chanda and the Republican Party rose up to make the UPND’s receipted donations of 300 bags of mealie meal, beef carcasses, and disinfectants look insignificant.

Please check the list of donations to prove that the trio were nothing but useful idiots; those pledges of 2700 bags of mealie meal and K250,000 cash were never honored. If they were, then they must be part of Dr. Chilufya’s bonuses, after all, they were made to him with specific instructions not to account for them. Please don’t forget that when other donations of mealie meal, beef and disinfectants were presented at Mwembeshi prison, again Chilufya Tayali was there to share the podium with the UPND Secretary General. In fact, his Flat TV set was put in front of UPND’s heap of donations. These youths are among the many unemployed youths in our country, yet they are well-fed and primed to risk their limbs to protect a system that is making ordinary citizens defy orders to stay at home. The hunger in our homes does not visit theirs.

The youths that have been gathering in Matero and other places despite the forbidding of public gatherings, do not call themselves Lungu’s soldiers for nothing! They are part of a well-protected and well-rewarded system.

Do you ever ask yourself why ka Amos Chanda can enjoy two nolle prosequis in a row, or why Mumbi Phiri and Olipah Phiri can be witnesses to a murder and continue to enjoy their breakfast plus ZNBC coverage when they feel like releasing fumes?

The police did not protect the wishes of the Zambian people in Chilubi, neither did they in Muchinga province. Perpetrators of tribalism and undemocratic utterances are still out there paid by you and I while “mayadi” youths shout and pose with “Bally will fix it” T-shirts.

Get the Zambian youths to understand that there is a challenge out there. The Zambia Police, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Independent Broadcasting Authority, the Ministry of Mines and the patriotic Front are singing from the same hymn sheet.

The youths that overran polling stations are well paid and armed. Fourteen months is very little for us to put up a force of determined youths to stop the destructive PF youths. We must start now!

By the way! Don’t mistake the 18:00 hours shouts of “ubwali” in the compounds for “Bally”. That early supper is the only meal of the day for many in those areas.

in National Interest,

PB