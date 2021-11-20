OPEN LETTER TO BOWMAN LUSAMBO.

You are hereby strongly challenged not to appeal the nullification of your elections as PF Kabush member of parliament by the High Ndola High but”TEST”your popularity through a”BY ELECTION”as you have always been claiming that, you are the most popular politician in Zambia.

Once you win the by elections,then you are the most popular candidate but once you lose,then that is the end of your Political career and you most be thrown in the political Dustin of history together with Former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu your mentor who had publicly confessed that he had no”VISION”.

Bowman, you are the most “notorious and violent” politician this country has ever had and I wonder what criteria former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had used to pick on you as Lusaka Province minister and yet the PF had strong and faithful members who had made it possible to win the general elections in 2011 and 216.

Many thanks goes to the visionless”EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU” the leader this country has ever had for appointing you to serve in his cabinet,had it not been for that appointment, the UPND party, would not have won the 12th august 2021 general elections.

This is a good lesson and a wake up call to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND party not to tolerate and promote cadres from other Political party with a history of violence like former MMD DIEHARD BOWMAN LUSAMBO who ended up calling himself the”BULL DOZER”without necessarily knowing the meaning of the word”BULL DOZER”.

Olas Mizi,

Ndeke Township,

Ndola