Dear Chellah,

I personally knew about you from Hot 87.7fm when you became somewhat a regular caller, and even though I didn’t agree with all your opinions, I must say I thought of you as a man who is sober in his thinking, developmental as well as a man who envisions and works hard towards a better Zambia.

I later found out you were a very serious business man who has traveled countries. A professional photographer from Zambia, known all over Africa! I don’t know much about photography but the day I heard about your works is the day I found out there is a continental award wining camera man from Zambia, born in Chingola.

To say the least I was inspired… I was inspired that we have Zambian men who have decided to break barriers and defy all odds. To some extent I became your fan because I admired your courage, hard work and determination.

I can write a lot of things about how highly I thought of you. But that’s not my interest right now.

Sometime in April 2019 I read in one of these online publications that you bought your wife Chanda an expensive BMW. That day you were quoted to have said, “To women, learn to love a man for his vision, learn to encourage your man. Be his cheerleader.”

I am sure this was inspirational to a lot of young women. You further mentioned yourself that she was there with you for 10 years when no one was there. These must have been very tough days in your life as I imagine the life of an unestablished camera man trying to make it in Zambia, a developing country.

I am sure Chanda was the woman behind your success. I remember in one of your videos you boasted of how she bought you a small camera and from there you did big things.

Whatever she did wrong must be very big, we all get to a point where we just lose it and it’s very human. But what I know for sure is that your ex wife doesn’t deserve all the embarrassment you are bringing to her on social media.

Before I bore you with my long speech, allow me to say that if at all you have a close friend or indeed family who you can trust with your life then please run to them and run fast. Let them give you true advise. Be honest with them and tell them to be honest with you.

Personally I am starting to believe that what is happening to you is not normal. We know people mess up in life, but to parade this kind of stupidity for all to see on Facebook is very strange. If this is a publicity stunt, it’s not working in your favor.

I know a lot of people don’t like to talk about these things and there is a lot of stigma attached to it but you might as well be facing a mental problem that needs urgent attention.

You now have a lot of people following what you are doing but I assure you my friend, not everyone means good for you. In fact most of the people are here to watch your “Pride before downfall”.

You are all over social media. You are trending like that Bugatti Veyron and the issue of gassing and it doesn’t look good. It’s bad for you and your business, people will go and hire the next best well-behaved photographer. I don’t want to judge your new fiancé so much but from your last video I can clearly tell that there is fire 🔥 on the mountain.

One learned person has published an article here on Facebook and in it he stated, “Chellah Tukuta has single handedly given himself up as a serious life example of what not to do if you are serious about a successful life and the perils and consequences that social media poses if mishandled.”

This should send shivers down your spine my brother if you have any atom of sanity remaining within you.

As Zambians and human beings in general we tend to forget someone’s many good deeds because of a few mistakes, ask Kalusha Bwalya. Tomorrow it won’t matter to anyone that you were African Photographer of the year of 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria.

You need to wake up now, it’s not too late. Think about Etana and Malumbo, it’s not yet too late.

Best wishes

Concerned, soon-to-be-lost fan.

Chofya Munyenyembe