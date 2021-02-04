THIS MORNING WE DELIVERED THIS LETTER BELOW DIRECT TO FATHER LASTONE LUPUPA

OPEN LETTER TO FR. LASTONE LUPUPA

04/02/2021

REF: YOUR TREASONOUS AND GENOCIDAL UTTERANCES OF URGING PF TO RIGG THE ELECTIONS

Dear, Father LASTONE LUPUPA, greetings to you sir. It’s my prayer that this letter finds you in good health. Following your utterances of urging the PF Government to rigg the election, I feel duty bound as a bona-fide citizen of Zambia to remind you of some critical things surrounding the PF government you want to rule us forever. Ba father, the church is God’s redemptive agency through which hope, endurance, patience and restoration are promoted and promised through faith. This is done through a pragmatic walk on the road of Social and Economic relief. The socially and economically ostracized find acceptance and refuge in the inclusive environment in the church.

The utterances and timing in that video sir, are most unfortunate given the charged atmosphere flooded by heinous crimes against humanity by the PF government in our country. We hold the Catholic Church in very high esteem given its impeccable track record of standing for and with the poor and oppressed not only in Zambia, but the entire globe.The Catholic Church is second to none when it comes to practical advocacy on social and Economic injustice.

With regard to National matters in the country, the position of the Catholic Church as consistently communicated through their official mouthpiece is public and can not be questioned or mistaken by your insulting injurious and paradoxical Political message.With all due respect to personal freedom and preference which is an inalienable right, we find your words Father Lastone Lupupa a travesty of sacred obligation.You were standing on the Pulpit and fully clad in Priestly robes, signifying that you were the express representative of God at the time.This scenario creates a very incomprehensible and contradictory situation which is an irreconcilable position with regard to the character of God. God is clearly portrayed as a God who is in the mammoth task of redeeming the human race from the shackles of sin and oppression from the devil.The Bible history is replete with practical incidences in which God internvened in human history to deliver his people from draconian Kingdoms with remarkable manifestations. We can track how prophets were sent to confront the oppresers and boldly speak for and on behalf of the suffering masses. The remains the Church’s prophetic and apostolic mission. The Exodus was God’s grand deliverance of his people from the cruel and oppressive hand of Pharaoh. God through his words has spoken against the shading of innocent blood, mistreatment of the widows and orphans.

With matter now scored on the nature and views of God on oppression and cruelity of rulers, we can delve into your sermon Fr. Lastone Lupupa to promote injustice in Zambia by encouraging PF government to kill more citizens before, during and after the rigging. In all fairness, Fr Lastone Lupupa, you technically abdicated the pulpit, undressed the sacred priestly robe and stood on a Political rostrum clad in PF regalia to alert the Zambian people of what you discuss with the president at state house in the night.

The Political message you preached revealed who you truly are. You are a hard core PF fanatic masquerading as a Catholic Priest. Your deception was exposed through the careless monologue which was but a campaign incantation to congregants who has been poisoned by president Edgar Lungu and PF government through the procurement of expired drugs and condoms that have since been recalled.

We have long advocated for the total autonomy of the church from partisan Politics. To start with, Fr Lastone Lupupa, you disrespected your audience by your abominable utterances. Why do people walk to church every Saturday and Sunday morning? They want to hear God speak hope to them in their unfortunate life experiences, hardships healing and deliverance to their spirit. Did you respond to this fundamental objective of church attendance? Not at all. It would have been better to go to a Political rally than attend church with such a divisive and insulting message to the Parishioners that Sunday.

Fr. Lupupa, you spoke about love but through out the malapropic message spat out your diatribe of UPND whilst baptizing PF who have murdered million Zambians. To start with, every church contains people with different Political persuasions. Members of the churches build their earthly hope on different Political figures and ideologies. When you speak to mixed audience like a church, you should know that you are speaking to a politically diverse audience. In the congregation of that day, without question, we had PF, UPND, MMD, UPP, DP, NDC etc members who sought a moment of relief from the partisan haloobaloo. For them to be trapped in a PF rally in the name of a church service should have been the most unfortunate experience of their christian lives.

Fr Lupupa, you should be cited for excommunication for uttering Treasonable and Genocidal statements in the church and on the pulpit. The Rwandan genocide was actually fueled by such loose charlatans like you Fr Lastone Lupupa masquerading as priests when you are among those oppressing us. The call to priesthood is call to be the voice of the voiceless and not a PF vuvuzela. Fr Lupupa, you were very myopic in your ululation of PF before a crowd of dispirited congregants some of whom are unable to send their kids to school, put food on their table etc, thanks to PF thievery and policy failure.

People like you who are cushioned by the church’s effective system should not think that life is easy for everyone out there. I wonder whether you even know the cost of mealie meal in terms of sweating to buy one. I wonder whether Fr. Lastone you follow your own church’s assessment of life in Zambia through authoritative publications like JCTR.Do you know the cost of the bread basket in Zambia today? Do you understand that the offerings that people faithfully put to support the church is an act of sacrifice and denial under the trying economic circumstances?

In your misplaced monologue, Fr Lupupa, you went on to say,” we should not allow certain people to rule even if it means rigging to stop them, then we should do it.”Doesn’t this sound familiar? Who do you mean when you say “we”? The message that you were blurting is the same message that PF is currently saying. They are saying that, they have already won the August 12 elections. Isn’t this the same scheme that you and everyone in PF is saying? Do you understand what rigging means? What you are saying in essence is that, even if all the Zambians reject PF as they have already done, their will should be trashed to make sure that the person of their choice is not allowed to rule. What nosense is this from an elderly man who should have been commanding public respect?

Father Lupupa, you are saying that UPND should not be allowed to rule Zambia for speaking out against the crimes and Economic mismanagement of PF. Fr Lastone Lupupa, you’re saying that criminals who bought fire tenders at USD 1 million a piece should not face justice. You’re saying that, all the killers who killed young and innocent lives like Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimunzhila etc should not be prosecuted, shooters of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda should be left free, Gassers etc. To you, if the Zambian People decide to show displeasure by voting the PF out, the election should be rigged.Ba father, were you possessed during this ranting?

The dollar is shooting through the roof, Zambia has defaulted on her loan interests coupon and to you,PF which is entirely responsible for the collapse of the nation should be helped by rigging to stay in power! Really? Currently, the innocent health workers have been sentenced to death through PF Corruption and supply of hazardous medical supplies, innocent babies exposed to HIV and a myriad disease through negligent and willful embezzlement and a Father clad in Divine robes is willing to steal an election to pepetuate this Disaster. You are a disgrace to the body of Christ and humanity at large sir.What could be driving you? You’re definitely a beneficiary of the atrocities and crimes against humanity that PF is committing . You’re saying, UPND should not be allowed to rule for speaking against the PF misrule.Thank God, this is your personal opinion fueled by your lack of empathy for the suffering majority. I see no reason why Fr Lupupa you should not be excommunicated or voluntarily resign to go full throttle on PF campaign.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International