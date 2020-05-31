SOMEONE TO DELIVER THIS LETTER TO HH.

OPEN LETTER TO HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

Dear Sir,

RE: YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

Reference is given to the above stated subject matter.

I am a young Zambian youth, a graduate from the University of Zambia (UNZA). I have decided to write to you on the subject matter as reflected above. I have heard your manifesto and how you intend to provide descent jobs to the youths of Zambia. As you maybe aware, the majority of us youths are unemployed. Statistics indicate that more than 50℅ of the youth population in Zambia is unemployed and most of the youths depend on their vulnerable parents to survive.

The current regime which was voted on the premise that it will absorb youth unemployment among many other promises has failed to deliver what they promised. The majority of us youths are living in abject poverty despite the fact that we have the right education qualifications. In Zambia today, for a youth to get a descent job it has become a game of connection. You need to be connected to one or two individuals in the corridors of power for you to be given a job.

On the other hand, the private sector, has put up tough qualifications especially on the experience part for a graduate to get a job. Most of the jobs that we see around they need 2-7 years experience making it difficult for a young person to get employed.

As a result of this, a good number of our youths end up being frustrated and resort to doing all sorts of things in order to survive. The government seems to have no plan on how to combat this problem.

For those of us who have entrepreneurial skills we do not have the necessary capital to start our own ventures. Am sure you do understand that access to finance especially for small business holders or perhaps startups is a tall order in our nation. I understand that government has a sink fund for youths entrepreneurs but to access this money you need to be connected to power and for some of us we have no relatives in power making it difficult.

As such, I have written this letter to you on behalf of so many youths so that you can explain in clear terms on how you will provide the much needed jobs as well as jump start our businesses when ushered into power. I understand, the majority of us youths we are ready to support anyone including you as long as you tackle this salient issue of unemployment which has rendered us useless in society. You need to tell us the duration in which those jobs will be provided and how you will curb the high levels of nepotism in public offices especially at Public Service Management Division (PSMD). We do not want another fake promise just like the way the Patriotic Front (PF) government did.

We want to assure you that once we evaluate your stance on this matter and if at all it will be feasible enough to address our plight, we are willing to go flat out and campaign for you. We are tired of fake promises and fake politicians who do not even show any concern. All they care about are foreigners who have a high bribing power.

Yous sincerely

Barnabas Robert Zulu Jnr.