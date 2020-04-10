OPEN LETTER TO HH

Dear HH,

Today I write to you not as my party leader or otherwise but simply as a citizen to citizen.

Over the years you have endured hardships, difficulties and pain many of us know nothing of but you have continued to persevere, enabling you to turn yourself into a successful entrepreneur of great standing. You joined the political battle much earlier than the over pronounced 2006 succession of the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka as UPND president. Your background input during the Multi Party era of 1991 may not be known but you were there, the 2001 fight against the Late Chiluba 3rd term you were also there.

Many may not agree with your style of leadership or your uncompromising stance on issues that you steadfastly believe should be in the interest of the people. Corruption, financial mismanagement and so on. Yes some who have worked close to you may want to disagree with my observations but these I adamantly stick to and I believe you have on a number of occasions been vindicated on various issues.

Today, as a patriotic citizen I would like to openly thank you not for your political leadership of which I know is splendid and impeccable but my thanks are offered to you as a patriotic Zambian. Your donations towards the Corona Virus Covid-19 prevention efforts and towards the welfare of prisoners during this trying moment are exemplary. One can only thank you for and on behalf of Zambians all over the country and the world at large.

Allow me to explain a little as to what has prompted me to pen this message to you. In our culture you are a father to many so the burden of responsibility within your own family network must be enormous let alone your immediate family. You have taken a huge chunk of your hard earned money to share with us the people of Zambia of which many may or will not thank you. I am certain a certain section will despise you for doing what you have done. A number of us would not even dare think about doing so after what you have gone through. You have however ignored the horror of humiliation pain and ridicule to go on and put the nation and its citizens welfare first. That in my book is humility, compassion and kindness combined into one of which many of us would fail. I openly say this I am not sure I as an individual would think of that considering the adverse thoughts I have mentioned.

It is with that, that I wish to sincerely thank you for your kindness. May I also include Mrs Mutinta Hichilema and your children who would have had the right to discourage you but I believe have supported your gesture in full otherwise this would have been a difficult task for you to carry.

Once again I thank you and wish you Gods blessings in all your endeavours.

Yours sincerely

Nawa M Sibongo