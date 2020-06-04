OPEN LETTER TO HON. BOWMAN CHILOSHA LUSAMBO, LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER,

Dear Sir,

RE: RESPECT OUR RIGHTS JUST LIKE WE RESECT YOURS

With reference to the above stated subject matter, I would like to express my disappointment with your governance attitude especially the threats you issued yesterday against us youths who have chosen to speak on behalf of the oppressed in society.

Sir, the statement that you issued yesterday is a violation of our rights to freely participate in governance affairs as well as speak out on some of the burning issues affecting them.

I wish to remind you that, in as much as, you might be part of the current governance system, you do not have any rights whatsoever to curtail people’s freedoms. Human rights have been in existence before the time you were born and they will continue even after you die. The same can be said about the office you are currently holding. That office is not yours forever, one day you will leave it. But after you leave what legacy are you going to leave? That you were the most feared and violent Minister of all times in Zambia? That you abused your power to beat up those with opposing views? You can choose from these two or repair your legacy now.

In essence, you should be the number one defender of people’s rights and freedoms as you hold a very important office in the province. But what I have observed as is that you have a great appetite for violence, threats and intimidation. To you, violence is the only means in which you can show that you are working and loyal to the president. But I want to tell you that violence and threats alone are not sustainable in leadership. A good leader embraces all regardless of their opinions. A good leader learns from his followers.

In conclusion, I want to appeal to you to render an apology and show remorse for your actions as morality demands. The same youths you are threatening today, you will need us at one point or another. You are in that office because the youths voted in majority for the Patriotic Front (PF) government. Do not use us as a means to your end and later discard us.

Yours faithfully,

Barnabas Robert Zulu Jnr.