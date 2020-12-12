Patrick Sikana wrote…

OPEN LETTER TO HON. GIVEN LUBINDA – SHUT THE HELL UP!

Dear Hon. Given Lubinda,

“My family will starve if I’m forced to pay back the money within 2 months.” Those were your words earlier this week, Honourable Given Lubinda, MP, Minister of Justice.

Halle-bloody-lujah!

Clap, clap, clap, clap…

While you (and your ego) were busy prating about starving while picking your teeth with expensive toothpicks from Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, an orphan in Chibolya had her last meal on Sunday night. That, Mr Lubinda, is what starving looks like. is his forehead?

I know you have no answer to these questions, and I don’t have all day. So, now sit down and listen. I will quickly show you why your remarks just won the “Most Pathetic Tantrum of the Year” award.

While you, Given, were on the air, talking about how ‘worried’ you are about paying back the K56,226.92 that you and your ilk illegally obtained in 2016, a neighbor was serving a police call-out to a jobless man in Lwansobe for failing to pay back a K56 he borrowed to buy a pamela for his family 5 months ago. That is hunger.

While you, Mr. Minister, were busy taunting the ConCourt for ordering you to pay back, a woman in your village, Shangombo, was boiling poisonous roots for 5 hours, to feed her children. That is real hunger.

While you (and your ego) were busy prating about starving while picking your teeth with expensive tooth picks from Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, an orphan in Chibolya had her last meal on Sunday night. That, Mr. Lubinda, is what starving looks like.

While you, Hon Lubinda, from your pedestal of privilege, were cruising about in a government-bought, air-conditioned, taxpayer-fueled V8 this week, a boy in Gwembe was walking 8 kilometers bare-foot to school on an empty stomach under the blazing sun of the valley. That, Mr. Arrogance, is what freakin’ hunger is!

Of course, you and your family may never directly understand the dehumanizing ravages of poverty and hunger, and maybe that lack of personal consequence goes a long way in explaining your mockery of those starving. Still, if you didn’t have your head so far up your own feather duster, you might recognize the clear evidence of hunger right under your nose, in your constituency, Kabwata.

You don’t know beans about hunger, Given. Stop mocking people who are genuinely starving, suck the ConCourt ruling up, go and pay back what you and your den of daylight robbers took, then shut up. That is the least all of us in privileged status can do. If there is no spare compassion left in us to help the hungry, we can at least shut the hell up!

Kind regards,

Patrick