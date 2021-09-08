OPEN LETTER TO HON MWIIMBU…..

INSTITUTE COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY ON GASSING

May I take this opportunity to request your honorable office to constitute a commission of inquiry on the following matters as you begin your tenure;

1). Gassing. As citizens, it is only fair for us to be made aware of what transpired in the background, who was behind it, who sponsored it and the motive behind it. Many people died during that time and the whole country was left traumatized. It would only be fair to bring some closure to this case than sweeping it under the carpet.

2). Extrajudicial killings. You, of all people, are fully aware of the killings done by the Police either willfully or by error of judgement on some UPND members and other private citizens. Their families need some justice and closure of some sort. You may wish to recall that the former Minister of Defence shot someone at point blank range in Sesheke, what happened to that case, can it be revisited to give some semblance of Justice to the affected family. Vespers’ killer still walks free amongst us, Nsama’s killer is probably boasting of his shooting prowess.

3. Market fires. There was a spate of fires in many markets across the country with the City Market one in Lusaka being the most famous. We saw how the then opposition UPND was blamed for this dreadful arson. We demand for closure Honorable, who did it and why.

It may be necessary to have these issues closed instead of inheriting the numerous injustices and crimes under your office and totally paying a blind eye to them.

We are not asking you to be vindictive nor vengeful, or we are asking is for is justice to prevail in all these matters. If there was no wrong doing, then no one should be arrested, but if there was, then there is no need to shield criminals.

We wish you all the very best in your new position Honorable and may God give you strength and guidance.

Twaambo Hamakuni.