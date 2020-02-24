Dear Henry Kanyanta Sosala (Chitimukulu mwinelubemba)

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to you.

I normally refrain from addressing Royalty because I have been taught that royalty is above politics and almost always seeks to unite us and not to encourage us to make important decisions based on tribe. I believe that your kingdom has accepted and embraced subjects of various ethnic backgrounds including some whose eyes seem shut (please this has nothing to do with documented lack of vision).

Your article in which you propose an insertion of a clause in BILL 10 that will form a tribal quadrumvirate called the Council of Paramount Chiefs makes sad reading. Your proposal fails to consider the regional links among Kalonga Gawa Undi, Nkosi yama Nkosi Mpezeni and Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu. This failure to admit the regional skew in your proposal appears to be in line with those that have emphatically felt nobody from Barotseland should ever rise to the pinnacle of Zambian political power.

Your Royal Highness your assertion that Bemba heros are mostly identified by their demonstrated willingness to side with their traditional heritage than national heritage is regrettable. Elevating your subjects to heroes on account of their family and tribal dispositions without showing any willingness to demote others to villains on account of toxic tribalism is most unfortunate.

Your account on the gallant Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe’s resignation for wanting to stand with his people is actually an indictment on Her Honor Inonge Wina, our Vice president and automatic president in the event of incapacity of our already “incapable” president. ‘’The people from Southern, Western and Northwestern parts of Zambia, the people of Barotseland have suffered physically and sometimes been beaten. They have suffered demotions and suspensions because of my being Vice-President. I cannot sacrifice any longer these people. If such activities continue, they would lead to difficulties in the nation. I, therefore, refuse to be part and parcel of any bloodshed that may be the result of self-aggrandizement.’’ Try to imagine these words coming out of our current VP and judge for yourself their appropriateness.

Your Royal Highness, there are many ways of interpreting wise words that have been uttered by wise men. Selective distortion implies that we are all prone to cherry picking. My understanding of English man Walter Begehat whom you quoted as having said: ‘’Royalty (tradition) is a government in which the attention is concentrated in one person doing interesting actions. A Republic (politics) is a government in which that attention is divided among many, who are doing interesting actions. Accordingly, so long as the human heart is strong and human reason weak, Royalty (tradition) will be stronger because it appeals to diffused feelings and Republic (politics) weak because it appeals to the understanding’’ is that Royalty must never be allowed to serve political roles if governments are to be successful.

I am of the view that our MPs are never elected on tribal basis and should therefore not be expected to pander to tribalistic expectations. Parliament does not enact laws for Nsengas or Bembas or Ngonis or Tongas or Lozis. It enacts laws for Zambians and the MPs are expected to have Zambia at heart and not the respective kingdoms from which they hail from.

CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

My being Pamela Bwembya does no in any way mortify my true origins. If my father,s father was Bemba does that imply that his wife was Bemba too? Don’t I have four grandparents from whom I inherited my current set of genes? My mother had her own parents and they don’t have to be Bembas just because I am a Bwembya. One of them can be Kaonde while the other could be Namwanga. If anything, we should accept that our country has both matrilineal tribes (Bembas, Tongas etc.) and patrilineal tribes (Namwanga, Tumbuka etc ). While my NRC shows that I am a Bemba from a Bemba village the matrilineal traditional kinship attributes my clan (mukoa) to my mother’s side and my mother’s mother (grandma)’s side. It is in that line that my inheritance lies. Yet for all geopolitical purposes I am your subject and a Bemba because of one grandparent and geolocation related factors. From the national perspective, I am still entitled to own any state land if it is legally offered to me anywhere within my country.

You are hoping that UPND Mps show a bit of collective responsibility by siding with their compromised traditional leaders…okay! We never elected them because they were subjects of their traditional leaders. A Zambian MP does not need to be Bemba or Lozi; they can be of any origin like Kirti Patel or Rolf Shenton. Being a Zambian does not require one to be from one of our 72+ dialects.

I found your post to be highly manipulative. I pray that you will move away from your current trajectory so that our traditional inclinations, like religious inclinations are above partisan politics.

Your humble subject

Pamela Bwembya….in national, not traditional interest.