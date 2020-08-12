OPEN LETTER TO NORMAL ZAMBIANS

We as the Republican Progressive Party, shall forever remain appreciative for the support normal people in Zambia have been giving to the Opposition Alliance and president HH the people’s choice.



Don’t get it twisted, being ‘normal’ in this context is ‘right thinking’ and as such, the fraudulent ruling Patriotic Front party is devoid of this attribute.



No normal human being in Zambia can continue supporting the collusive and political ineptiness of these terrorists,corrupt characters,tribalism champs,porn stars, drunkards,womanisers and absolute good governance failures.

Our normal people of Zambia, including those who supported the PF but have come back to their senses, to you all we are saying; rally behind president HH and the OPPOSITION ALLIANCE for an equitable,united and prosperous ZAMBIA.

👉Why is the RPP saying all this today?



The reason is simple, today marks exactly 12 months to go before the 2021 elections.

Today is a day when the Zambian lethal system four years ago, denied our people credible leadership when they tempered with President HICHILEMA’S electoral victory.

I am frowning 😡as my heart bleeds for the PF’S deeds.

Our country men and women, it’s you and us who can safeguard our electoral victory in 2021 against all odds.

All we need is your support, they will put us in jail but we shall never waver nor stagger at battling to make Zambia a better place again for all, regardless of tribe,creed,race,religion or colour.

We are one People.



Support Bally and the OPPOSITION ALLIANCE for a better ZAMBIA.

All are welcome on board with the OPPOSITION ALLIANCE.

We thank you our people of Zambia for the patience you have been exhibiting, just take heart as we have “swallowed the bitter pill” enough and in 2021, HH and the OPPOSITION ALLIANCE will not swallow it anymore.

PeoplePowerOurPower

BallyWillFixIt

OPPOSITIONALLIANCE

God bless Zambia!

Most sincerely,

Nsofwa-Hamudombe Joetex

RPP

LUSAKA PROVINCE SECRETARY.