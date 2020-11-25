By Sikaile C Sikaile

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

25/11/2020

REF: ZAMBIA IS AN UNDECLARED DISASTER UNDER YOUR FAILED LEADERAHIP

Dear, Dr, General, president EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, I’m very certain that you are well. Following the default on interest repayments of the eurobond by your government, I have been prompted to write you this open letter to remind you of one or two things why you are a disaster to Zambia and why you should rescind your decision to stand in 2021.

According to the protocols on disaster declaration, any upheaval, or shock that affects the masses and exceeds the existing capacity to contain and manage and has the potential for progression qualifies to be declared as a Disaster. Zambia perfectly fits this criteria under your reign. In this regard, Zambia is an UNDECLARED disaster simply because the people who are mandated to make this official declaration are themselves a Disaster that has resisted to self declare. Beginning in 2016 when you forcefully declared yourself as a president, ZAMBIA has been on a progressive downturn. How I wish all citizens took your words of not having a vision so serious you were not going to be near our natural resources.

We should here remind the Zambian people about the failed symbolic take off ritual of the pigeon that refused to fly off your hands during your much debated inauguration. The agility of the Pigeon is used to signify a symbolic take off for excellence, purity and peace. The Pigeon twice fell to the ground. Mr. Lungu, you twice tried, but the pigeon kept falling down. Call it a coincidence, but you have failed after holding office twice. Everything is just falling down and apart under your hand just like the Pigeon.

People back then dismissed this as an insignificant ritual that had little or nothing at all to do with the possible performance of the new Government. Right now, nothing makes more sense to explain the PF debacle than, that symbolic failure of the pigeon to fly off your hands. Be also reminded that your hands are stained with innocent blood your government have continued shedding.Everything you touches falls off. A remarkable contrast can be drawn from that point forward to bring us to our current situation. Contrary to the admirable characteristics of peace, intelligence, humility and restraint associated with the Pigeon, Mr. Lungu, you explosively emerged to be a very violent,arrogant,corrupt, volatile, erratic and brutally unrepentant ruler with assumed exclusive monopoly of wisdom and authority that today you can wake up from the hangover and call citizens ” Utupuba”.

You have gone on full throttle to begin the retrogressive abuse of state Institutions to destroy and kill your perceived Political opponents and undermine governance. We all know how the Post Newspaper was arbitrarily closed and the assets looted among your minions. You had no heart for the hundreds of employees whose families relied on the income from the Post newspaper. The Post Newspaper contested the alleged tax evasion but you deployed your executive influence to liquidate the company. There was an option of structured tax repayment to save the company secure the lives of the employees. But because the post was a threat to your corrupt government, it was better destroyed than saved.The rest is history. This was the Genesis of your diatribe on the key democratic tenets that you have to this day successfully forced into ICU. All criticle voices had to be silenced using state institutions such as the IBA. Radio stations, television stations and even online platforms had to be violently hounded.This is a war you have waged to a point now were your cadres can storm private radio stations and literally dictate editorial content and beat the hell out of journalists. Concurrent to your vicious attack was a corresponding decline in the GDP and the performance of the Kwacha against the other convertible currencies. Despite expert warnings on the disastrous trajectory you had placed Zambia, still you could not listen, but called them bitter people.

The country is currently undergoing unprecedented load shedding. Everything is falling down just like the pegeon from your hands.Your weakness was noted and leveraged by the crooks you assembled as your advisors and confidants.They have exploited this even to this day that Zambia has become the first country to default on debt repayment.Subsequent reports from the Auditor General and sentinel reports from financial investigate wings such as ACC flaged previleged warnings to you Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but you arragontly breathed fire and brimstone on these competent wings and eventually cowed them into performance resignation and withdrawal as you sung your “Mfwiti Mfwiti” song.The Bank of Zambia provided timely policy guidance, but even this was nothing to you and your PF ANNOINTED minions.We saw how you instigated by-elections in your futile attempts to consolidate your hold on power and legitimize your claimed victory in 2016. Billions that could have improved service delivery had to be channeled into your needless by-elections.

Violence. Innocent lives have continued being lost and citizens maimed by your cadres.You instructs the police to break our bones through your militias turned police. You have gone furthermore to arm your cadres not with pangas, but with military grade weaponry.You went flat out to borrow and borrow for what should have been an infrastructure boom. To this day, the only thing you can talk about are substandard roads currently being washed away by simple rains. Thank God we have no torrents yet. Lusaka remains a lake due to your boastful substandard drainage system. We all know how you had to incarcerate Hakainde Hichilema for 127 days on a trumped up charge throwing him in feaces a situation that you can’t subject your dog to. Youths who demanded for their Constitutional rights within the Constitutional provisions had to be brutally tamed by your brutal government. City market had to be razed down by PF under the hand of one humble Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Gassing rocked the country and you have gone mute because none of your relatives died during the gassing.

The bustling strategic reserves equally fell down under your hands just like the symbolic pigeon.Nothing has really taken off under you Mr.Lungu, apart from poverty, you are a mess. Political violence, cheating, stealing, terrorism are just the many things that you have introduced in Zambia.This is why your Government is failing to engage into objective policy debate. Your ministers are dissonant bunch of criminals without a speck Governance intelligence. Mr Lungu, you have not said a word about the failing Economy. If we ask any of your ministers about why the Zambians Economy is on life support, they will talk about Corona virus, even after stealing covid-19 funds, Privatization and now BILL 10. To this effect, I want to make it clear to you sir! that you are curse to our nation and so is your entire cabinet.

Just look at the mediocrity and chaos in your operations.Hakainde Hichilema has created insomnia for you and the entire PFgovernment. No one in PF can complete a sentence without a Hakainde this and Hakainde that. Your silence when the country is in the eye of the storm is impeachable. Your working visit to Eastern Province was nothing, but a prolonged funeral procession of BILL 10 and setting up a rigging base there which I will expose in few days to come. Why misuse the scarce taxpayer on a diabolical bill 10 for the whole long week?

Zambians are eagerly waiting for answers;

How are we ever going to stabilize our economy?How are we going to service our debt? These are the issues you should address the nation on.In fairness, I can arguably summarize this long letter that you and PF are a disaster to Zambia that should be declared as such without any apology attached. Your disjointed cabinet is cursed and has failed to take off just like the Pigeon that failed under your hand. Zambia will NEVER TAKE OFF UNDER your cruel, corrupt and brutal regime.Twice the pigeon failed to fly off, twice PF under your reign has failed the Zambians.

Zambia is an UNDECLARED disaster full of disasters under one general president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Yours faithfully,

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist