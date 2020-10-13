13/10/2020

*REF: WE HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN THE BRUTAL MURDER OF VESPERS SHIMUNZHILA AND OTHERS BY THE PF GOVERNMENT UNDER YOUR COMMAND*

Dear,sir, on 5th, October 2018, your government willingly took away the life of a fourth year student of the University of Zambia by the name of VESPERS SHIMUNZHILA and your government denied the victim justice.You only ended up compensating her family with K500,000 and you went on to hide the killers.Could this be the new price of life in Zambia today? The position you hold demands that you assume the position of a Parent of which you should have been to all Zambians regardless of Political persuasion.

Do you at times reflect on the anguish the families of the dead are going through as a result of the lives snuffed out by your failure to discharge your positional authority? Do you see Tasila in the dead Vespers? How would you feel if someone recklessly took the precious life of your young own daughter? Your weakness or deliberate killing of innocent citizens is a Spectre that will haunt you to your grave. The blood of the innocent is drenching from your head .

Mr. president as a defender of Good governance and Human rights, I just want to remind you today that your government is wicked. Your government has caused more pain in many lives in Zambia than any deadly pestilence you can imagine.We have continued recording killings by your cadres that you are sponsoring and arming.You grant young gangsters with presidential immunity every time they shade innocent blood.

Just this week another member of the opposition UPND Harley Hansen was stabbed to death by your cadres. Besides these brutal deaths, there are many other citizens that your government has killed without shame. The likes of Mapenzi Chibulo,Vespers Shimunzhila, Glayzia Matapa, Malesu Mukonka, Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Lawrence Banda, Frank Mugala, Kennedy, Mwendameyi Mukobela, Mbanga Mwangala,Mark Choongwa ZAF officer and Harley Hansen and many others. Their killers are well known by you sir and they killed with your full blessing. This amount of wickedness is so painful especially when it is instigated by a person who should have been their protector.As a head of state it is sad that you have participated in terrorising your own people through your cadres.

It is no doubt that you are running a terrorist organization which has continued killing citizens holding divergent views with your full blessings. All we can assure you is that God is watching you and your minions. One day soon,you shall be called to account for your atrocities against humanity.

Kindly note that we are aware that your government has released the key suspect in the gassing terror operation.Spax is being taken care of by home Affairs Ministers Steven Kampyongo and that’s the reason why Vice president Inonge Wina informed the country that there will be no commission of inquiry in the gassing. Soon your government is working out modalities to send him either to Rwanda, Mozambique or Angola for terrorism trainings.

The biggest question I have for you is that, why do you want to do this to the people of Zambia? As you carry out these schemes against innocent citizens know that there is no sure foundation set on blood.

The blood of the innocent is crying for justice. No matter how long it may take, your peace will soon be washed away by the innocent blood. Your presidential immunity will be stripped and then you will face the reality of your nefarious failure one day. Your cadres will withdraw in their shameful shells of uselessness. Then, and only then, will be able to hear the loud blood of the innocent blood crying for justice.

*The author is Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International*