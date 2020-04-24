OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU ON COVID-19

Dear Your Excellence,

First and foremost may I thank you for the hard work you have done so far in fighting the Coronavirus. May God give you wisdom and energy as we go through this trying moment.

Sir I just want to draw your attention to one critical issue your government are not coming out clear, clearly we have put up interventions to fight the virus 🦠, the fact that numbers keep increasing despite the lockdown then clearly that is testimony enough that our interventions are not yielding the intended purpose. Sir we need to go back to the drawing board and put up stiffer measures.

Here is what I propose you to do or consider:

1. Extend the lockdown for another 21-28 days and make it tough, people residing in Chilenje should not move to other compounds they should do all there shopping within Chilenje.

2. Restrict min buses transportation and ensure buses have sanitizers and practice social distancing even in the minibuses and limit a 16 sitter bus to 8 passengers and make wearing of Masks 🎭 compulsory.

3. Only allow shopping malls to stay open so that people can buy food and hair saloon and barber 💈 shops must stay closed because this is not a critical sector and difficult to practice social distancing.

4. Completely ban long distance travel

5. Introduce passes for critical service providers such as health workers and garbage collectors, anyone without a pass must be fined or jailed.

6. Constitute mandatory testing and screening of individuals from all places identified as Epi centre regions.

7. Ensure health care workers are provided risk allowance to motivate them and boost their morale.

8. Ensure hospitals are stocked with enough protective clothing and medications.

9. Please come up with a clear policy statement that for the following 3 months no one should be evicted for failure of paying rent, school fees and put it clear that rent and water bills as well as bank loan repayments are suspended.

10. Sir as you know very well and this is also a matter that touches you at heart ❣ and I know you will also join me on this, Sir Zambians by Nature love alcohol, can you allow bars to open for take away services only so that people can go and drink at home. It’s hard to stay home nowadays with our wives in a sober state tempers keep rising, please help us be merry in this lockdown.

I pray for you daily sir and I know you have done your best. Do not grow weary or tired, you are nearly there ! 11 more months to go before 2021, HH will take over from you and we will make sure we build you a good retirement home.

God bless you your excellency 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.

Yours

Larry Mweetwa