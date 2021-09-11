UPPZ President Charles Chanda

OPEN LETTER TO MR PRESIDENT OVER FREE EDUCATION FOR ALL

Dear Mr President,

I have used this platform to reach to you as l have been informed of your decision with your alliance partners not to have anything to do with me because l never joined the alliance. I sincerely don’t have a problem with that decision and l respect it the way l respected the decision of President Lungu and PF who also decided not to have anything to do with me because l helped your members of parliament over a land matter. You can confirm with Hon Masebo.

I prepared a document for UPND in 2015 and met with Hon Garry Nkombo and Hon Masebo at Protea Hotel and this was presented to the Speaker by Hon Masebo. When PF discovered that the document that was used in parliament was prepared by me, they became antagonistic to me.

I never joined the alliance because l was sent a document via WhatsApp 30min before the meeting and it was practically impossible for me to read the entire document which was going to kill UPPZ, a party l had given all my life. This was going to make me a very unreasonable leader.

I am writing this letter to register my support over the UPND agenda for free education which we equally share as UPPZ. Mr President l understand the challenge your government is facing but l am encouraging you not to retract the promise you gave on FREE EDUCATION and don’t even edit it.

It is possible we can give our people free education. If you can give me an ear on EMERALDS, we can together deliver FREE EDUCATION.

All we need is to produce three tons per year and our children can enjoy the FREE EDUCATION Dr Kaunda and UNIP gave of which you and l are beneficiaries. We owe our generation this gesture and let us not fail them.

I am ready to help you deliver the promise made to our young voters.

Your humble servant,

CC

UPPZ President