OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU OF REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA STATE HOUSE.

SUNDAY, 11TH JULY 2021

REF: YOUR GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE MURDER OF MAPENZI CHIBULO.

Dear President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

I am writing this letter to you with sorrow and tears rolling from my eyes. Today marks exactly five years since your government murdered a youth by the name of Mapenzi Chibulo, and to date you have never bothered to order the police who were working under your command to provide answers to the nation and the world at large as to who killed her.

Mr. President since you took over government, hundreds of Zambians have been slaughtered extrajudicially, and you have never done anything to bring the culprits that are well known, to book. Instead you have promoted some killers and given state security to cadres involved in killings.

Some of us concerned Zambians have not forgotten many people that your cadres and some agents in police uniforms have killed in cold blood on your behalf Mr. President. Today you may think that you are clever together with those that carried out those heinous crimes, but God above will one day judge you accordingly.

We have not forgotten how many times your government has attempted to assassinate Hakainde Hichilema. We have not forgotten how James Lukaku another opposition leader before his unclear death complained about your agents following him. We have not forgotten how Sean Tembo an opposition leader who today worships you, was almost strangled to death by your agents. These plus many other ugly incidents defines who you are and not that fake humbleness you show before cameras.

The constitution of Zambia gives you an obligation to protect all Zambians, but under your reign you have instead turned to be the terrorists of your own citizens. As a believer sir, I will not be scared to remind you on this day that Mapenzi Chibulo was put to rest, that it is just so painful especially that you as a seating Head of State facilitated for her murder through your police.We know that you instructed police to hide the postmortem report of Mapenzi Chibulo, but I want to remind you that God is watching you and one day you shall be held accountable for all these crimes against humanity.

May also take this opportunity to remind you that you have caused so many painful moments in many families and millions of Zambians due to your brutal regime of thugs who today can attack, hack and shoot at any citizen who don’t agree with you and it doesn’t bother you at all. It is my prayer that all sane Zambians will give a vote of protest next month in memory and honor of all innocent citizens whose deaths have been sponsored by your government.

Just in case you have forgotten of some notable citizens your government have killed, below is the list which I copied to various stakeholders such as Amnesty International, UN and diplomatic missions accredited to Zambia, last year when I directly wrote to you demanding for justice for all these killings you have proudly sponsored. May I also remind you that I have escalated all these criminal activities you are committing to the international community and the world is keenly watching you, especially after the recently released damning Amnesty report on human rights abuses by yourself.

1.Mapenzi Chibulo — UPND

2.Grazier Matapa — UPND

3.Vespers Shimuzhila — UNZA STUDENT

4.Lawrence Banda — UPND

5.Mukonka Malesu — UNZA/UPND

6. Mwendamei — UPND

7. Mbanga — UPND

8. Mark Choonga — ZAF officer

9. Obed Bwalya Kasongo — NDC

10. Kennedy Mudenda — Pupil

11. Frank Mugala — Pupil

12. Hardly — UPND

13.Joseph Kaunda — UPND

14. Nsama Nsama — State Prosecutor (PF?)

In my conclusion. My every day prayer to God is to bring sanity this year, because we want a decent Zambia after August. Zambians are living in fear. I’m very much aware that you and your government are still interested in my blood too, but before you kill me, I want to retaliate that I will never ever stop reminding you of all your evil plans and injustice against the people of Zambia. May the souls of all our beloved citizens proudly killed by your regime not rest until we see justice and all culprits brought to book.

God bless Zambia as we struggle to restore sanity.

Yours sincerely

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International :+260965675895