Open letter to Sean Tembo.

Dear Mr Tembo.

In Bemba we say; Umufungu fungu walalike Kapoli insala. When you came on the fields, political fields as Wamusegede Salema”, my friends, neighbors, relatives and every one I spoke to, we would address you as “Sir, Boss and all sort of praise names including “What you will never be; Mr President. We praised you for the way you Patriotically spoke and presented yourself. Which we can’t do now at no mistake. All was well until,I assume, you received a promise (Umufungu fungu).

Mr Sean E. Tembo – PeP PresidentSean E. Tembo – PeP President how do you now feel after all those noises you made supporting Electoral Commission of Zambia in their act of trying to jeopardize the registration exercises despite stake holders trying by all means to advise them on the impossibility if registering 9million voters in 30 days? How do you feel Comrade Tembo now that it’s evident that what you supported was not in national interest? How is your conscious Mr Tembo now that you are evidently a traitor to the people of Zambia more especially we the Zambian youths that believed in you so much? From the start, even a child could tell the commissioner was trying to disenfranchise citizen of their right to vote, but you chose the wrong over the right.

I’m not even as educated as you Ba Tembo but trust me I could do some little maths and discovered that 30 days was not enough for a population above 20 million. But in your right mind you supported and called others shallow Thinkers. How are you feeling now Malume that ECZ just has against all odds extend the days of the registration!?

My Brother, bribes are temporary, legacy endures forever. What legacy are you now building now that you are in the wrong side of your senses?! It started with Bill 10,failed. ECZ registration, failed… I would rethink if I was in your shoes.

Be who you are ba Sean we need you as a country not as a party Burtlicker.

Hope this reaches you.

Yours once follower.

Patrick Benaiah Octa’s.