OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT

Dear Mr. President

REF: ITS A ZIGZAK; LIKE A FUFU VEVE AT STATE HOUSE!!,)

Mr president I do not understand what the title of my letter to you means. It is something I can’t explain: but one thing for sure is this is exactly what many of us ordinary Zambians are feeling. Confused and lost. Lost completely, confused a little bit.

Mr president I must start by saying that I am aware this letter won’t reach your eyes but those close to you will read and maybe this time around hint at you the content herein.

Sir, Zambia the country you chose to lead is in a serious crisis. Your people, God’s people who put you in office are complaining. Not only are they complaining but they are suffering as if they are children of a lesser God.

Your excellence when President Sata and the team campaigned in 2011, we voted for your party in the name of ‘Lower taxes, more jobs and more money in our pockets’. Right now the cost of living has risen, people can’t afford three meals anymore. Their is little or no money in our pockets, now we are even made to pay toll fees and yet we never know where the money goes.

The hospitals your government built with our tax money have no medicines. The doctors the ministry of health employed 6 months ago remain unpaid for such a long period of time. These are men and women we expect to take care of our sick brothers and sisters. How Mr President can people who are so demotivated be trusted to take care of the sick?

Mr president the police officers who make route lining when you are traveling out of state house received the last pay rise before president Sata died (MHSRIP). These are men and women in uniform who protect you, your family and your ministers. These men are frustrated to the core your excellence. I know they can’t speak for themselves now but I am afraid for you they may speak during elections next year.

Sir the level of corruption in your government is worrying to a common man. Your fight against corruption is done with nothing but kid’s gloves. Today you say this yet tomorrow you do the opposite. Your minister of health has been found with a case to answer yet he continues staying in office like nothing happened. Even when he was arrested a bond was signed before he was even informed about his arrest and yet a youth activist continues to spend nights in the police cells for simply speaking his mind. I mean: who does that! Is this the way good presidents behave.

Mr President what about the more than 50 people who died during the gassing episode? Shall we just forget about the issue and move on the way we forgot about the 42 fire engines, or the 48 house, or the opening or mulungushi textiles, or maybe we forget like the way you think we have forgotten than your closed the post newspaper and prime television? Should we pretend like nothing happened?

See your excellency, the fact that I can mention these things means we have not forgotten about them. Our memories remain very fresh that your government does not want to do the right things but rather what’s to be registered on the wrong side of history!

Does it bother you Mr. President that slowly you seem to be losing it on the ground or maybe you are not aware that your party the PF has completely lost support on the ground? Or maybe your handlers are still lying to you that things are okay going by the enticing of councilors to resign from opposition to join the mighty PF? Mr president do you want your term (s) in office to be remembered as the time Zambia held the most by elections due to elected officials resigning from opposition to PF?

Okay! Mr. President if you have money to bribe the councilors, how come the government has no money to pay council workers and fire men who have gone for several months without getting a salary? The retired civil servants can’t talk anymore as I can only suspect they are tired of complaining to a government that can’t listen.

Mr President, your advisors are ‘serial killers’ they do not mean well to you, the country and the Zambian people. Together with you, they are killing the future of this country. In fact these people meet in private; public places talking about how they will abandon you next year once you lose power. These mafias who keep on protecting you Mr President won’t be there when times are hard. Because these people eat well and sleep well they will never tell you the truth Mr President.

Anyways I don’t want I rant too much as if it even matters when we talk.

Continue and see what happens next year.

May God bless our peaceful Zambia and may he open your eyes so that you can see beyond your nose.

Sincerely yours

David N Kapoma