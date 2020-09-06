OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA DR EDGAR C LUNGU.

By Mulenga Mulenga Kabwe

A REQUEST TO BAN FOREIGNERS FROM PRACTICING SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES.

Your excellency sir, this I speak as a true citizen of this country and its my belief that I represent millions of fellow citizens who’re rotting in silence out there.

Your excellency sir, your coming is a sign of relief to citizens but here I represent to you a Million dollars problem, foreigners have taken our country from grass routs to the top leaving “we” the citizens with no option but to die in abject poverty some running in diaspora to seek for breaths.

Your excellency sir, I believe you’ve seen what Tanzanian government has done the past few months to radicalize it’s independence by owning the largest business sector (small scale businesses) of their country. In Africa your excellency it’s not a secret that small scale businesses are the backbone of our economies and Zambia isn’t spared either.

Your excellency sir, I’ve sampled types of businesses which I believe must be legally given to indigenous Zambians and all foreigners in this sector must be sent back to their countries where they can be responsible citizens too.

1. Small retail shops

3. Welding

4. Butcheries

6. Hardwares

8. Soap manufucturering

9. Tooth pick manufacturering

10. Match stick manufacturering

11. Candle stick manufacturering

12. Supplying of building materials

14. Drivers

15. Labourers

16. Cooking oil manufucturering.

17. Barbershops

Your excellency, there are many than I can write here which I believe if you do a proper assessment you’ll arrive at a fertile decision.

Your excellency, you’ll agree with me that Zambians are hard working people but have been denied the environment to showcase their capabilities.

Your excellency sir, there is land issue which is a serious one and if nothing is done Zambian will be wholly owned by foreigners especially of China Government . It’s not a secret that our major cities belong to Chinese and not Zambians. This is because our system was designed to favour foreigners leaving Zambians out of the system. Your excellency, this has been as a result of Corruption and poor governance for the past 52 years of democracy. It’s my wish that land laws are revisited giving opportunities only to Zambians to buy land and foreign investors must be renting the land and not buying as it has been.

Your excellency, there is nothing that the Chinese People does in Zambia that we can’t do.

Your excellency, I describe poverty as being without an income to afford basics effectively for 12 months, this means millions of Zambians have no income while foreigners find it easy way in and succeed us, what wrong did we do to our country to fail?

In conclusion, your excellency sir, it’s my wish that the bill that passed in 2017 as moved in parliament by then Hon Mutati of Ministry of Finance to have 70% of government contracts awarded to indigenous Zambians be put to practice this coming budget. Your excellency, the Chenes who have been enjoying our budgets aren’t angels, they stock everything using our very same budgets and look like they’re more competent than us Zambians. There is no company that can refuse to offer one a contract having evidence that someone is supplying to government. This means even us Zambians can stock from overseas if given government contracts without hustles.

Your excellency, it’s time to give Zambians what they deserve, the people who vote in millions can’t be too poor to afford businesses in their own country.

It’s my belief that this letter will persuade you to listen to the calls of your people you serve. Love you always Ba Kateka Besu

Concerned Citizen.

Mulenga Mulenga kabwe .