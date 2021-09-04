Open Letter To United Party for National Development

Dear UPND

Am writing to you to express my concerns over the growing sense of abandonment,the coldblooded intuition of betrayal filtering among UPND cadres, am not writing this letter as advocacy for Cadrism in markets and bus stations for i have always been an outspoken advocate against the Cadrism predatory system, our marketeers and drivers are already struggling to put food on the table it would be a merciless betrayal to our voters to allow our UPND cadres to usurp local government’s revenue stream by taking over and mismanaging markets and bus stations.I would like to reaffirm categorically that i support president HH’s nonsense stance that only councils will manage all trading places as stipulated and mandated by the constitution of Zambia.

My main area of concern is the communication breakdown between UPND National Management Committee and our devoted countrywide grassroots movements. Many UPND cadres feel marginalised,unseen,unheard, unrecognised,undervalued and forgotten, which isn’t the fault of the senior UPND leadership structure but the fault of the grassroots movement committees. Now that elections are over many UPND cadres expected the party to transition from politics to economic activities but the grassroots structures have become inactive and dormant and only seem to become hyperactive and visible when a senior member visits the secretariat.

I would like to remind UPND that when there was a rallying call for martyrdom for a new dawn it’s this same UPND cadres who took up the call, when nobody wanted to offer their lives to protect and defend president HH it’s this same cadres who created the human shield with their bodies to protect president HH, many became martyrs like Mapenzi, Lawrence Banda,Joseph Kaunda, Carlance Zulu and many other unsung revolutionary foot soldiers….Those that survived still bare scares of Patriotic Front’s gruesome violence while others still experience the trauma of Zambia police torture.

The point of my letter is it’s time for UPND to lunch it’s internal youth empowerment programs to calm the anxiety of the cadres, those empowerment programs can be jobs opportunities for cadres who qualify based on their academic qualifications not partisan affliction while those who are uneducated but talented can be empowered with talent equipment and those with business acumen should be assisted with business startup capital….UPND should realize if they fail to create a livelihood for their own children (party youths) how will president HH create jobs for other nonpartisan youths?

Let me concluded by stating this UPND cadres are the lifeblood of the party, this UPND youths are the political muscle of the time for change movement and this UPND grassroots are the vision carriers of president Hakainde Hichilema,It’s the duty of the UPND grassroots leaders to improve on their information management skills in order to recommit president HH’s promise that their undying devotion, unconditional love and tremendous sacrifice for the party for 23 years in opposition wasn’t in vain but worth their trust, energy, commitment and lives.

Yours Sincerely

Peter Shamasapo Becks

UPND Diehard