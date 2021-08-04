OPEN LETTER TO ZAMBIAN PASTORS, PARTICULARY THOSE CLOSE TO MR EDGAR LUNGU.

By Mike Mako 04/08/21

Dear Pastor Moses Chiluba, Bishop Joshua Banda, Joe Imakando and other clergymen who are close to president Lungu,

I greet you in the Name of Jesus Christ whom you have been called to preach.

I am writing this letter with a heavy heart, considering what is currently happening in Zambia, where only one man is being treated like a criminal in his own country, which I find quite unfair and demonic to say the least. I am not quite sure if at all you see what is happening, but I wish to let you know men of God, that the current happenings in this country have the potential to put this country on fire.

Beloved clergymen, we know that you are in good books with president Edgar Lungu because of his enduring commitment to the ‘Zambia is a Christian Nation’ notion. Not only are you in good books with the humble head of state, but I do believe that you understand quite well what it means to be a Christian, being Crist-Like. You have studied the Bible, and I need not to teach you this simple truth. Mr. Edgar Lungu has shown true commitment to his Christian faith by continuously seeking divine interventions through national prayers and fasting, which you attend.

Now let us look at the conduct our president, we see if it matches with his commitment to the Christian faith which demands us to be truthful, kind-hearted, tolerant, loving, forgiving and humble, among other attributes which again, I am sure, you know very well. Now, the question that we must ask ourselves is, is Mr. Lungu truthful in his conduct? Is Mr. Lungu kind-hearted? Is he tolerant and loving? Does he forgive? Is he a humble man? In my opinion, Mr. Edgar Lungu has none of the above attributes, especially when it comes to his political opponents, particularly HH.

I have no doubt that Mr. Lungu hates HH with all the passion, which is totally against the Christian faith. I have know doubt that Mr. Lungu is untruthful in his conduct as he preaches one thing and does the very opposite, he is a hypocrite. I have no doubt that Mr. Lungu is full of pride which makes not to listen to sound advise.

Why is it that whenever HH want to fly, they use ZAF to block the air space; even when the clearance is given to him to fly, the cancel at he last minute for no reason? Why is it that when HH decides to use the road to go and campaign they block him?

Why is it that whenever HH wants to meet the people to sell out his message like the rest of the candidates they teargas him together with his supporters? What wrong has HH done for the entire state machinery to be shifted to fighting him? Is this the kind of conduct that Christ, whom Mr. Lungu keeps preaching on his Facebook page, would want to see? Isn’t a HH Zambian just like the rest of the candidates and their campaign teams, who are freely moving from one point to another? Mr. Lungu is going too far with his desperation to remain in power. HH is a Zambian just like him and the other 14 candidates. He has the right to go anywhere in Zambia to campaign. Why is Mr. Lungu blocking him as if this country is his personal property?

My appeal to you men of God is that may you organize yourselves as soon as possible and request for a meeting with president Edgar Lungu where you should counsel him. The mam needs counseling as soon as possible. I doubt if at all he is normal. Even his advisors hate him so much such that they are continuously giving him wrong advice and I can assure you dear clergy that Mr. Lungu will be abandoned when the time to pay for his sins comes.

His behavior doesn’t befit that of a head of state. Please men of God advise Mr. Lungu to stop this perilous route he has taken before this country goes into flames. HH is a peaceful and patient man, and we must thank God for that. If he was like other African opposition leaders we would have experienced civil war a long time ago because he has being greatly abused by this wicked, intolerant, untruthful and hypocritical regime.

To all Zambians, including all the security wings and the Electoral Commission of Zambia, let us not allow one man and his selfish friends to destroy this country. Let’s join hands and denounce the evil conduct of Mr. Edgar Lungu and his entire team. We only have one country to protect.

To the Men of God, don’t forget your assignment, go and give counsel to Mr. Lungu, tell him to stop his wicked ways before the wrath of God falls on him.

Yours Beloved,

Concerned Zambian.