PRESS STATEMENT

12TH May 2020

OPEN PARLIAMENT FIRST BEFORE YOU EXPERIMENT ON INNOCENT PUPILS.

If you want to dare Covid 19, open Parliament first before you experiment on the lives of innocent pupils. Why is PF playing double standards by opening schools first before Parliament? When schools and Parliament were closed we had only 2 cases of Covid 19 and now you want to open schools when the cases are escalating (267). Even at the time the President was making that pronouncement the cases stood at 167. Clearly the numbers are getting out of our control. Stop playing in the hands of death and regret later. Anyway, in PF you have no remorse.

Covid 19 is real; therefore it’s immoral to take politics to the lives of innocent pupils, teachers and support staff. Whoever advised the President to reopen exam classes in the cold season is a very evil person. How can PF send innocent children to death just because political expediency? They say prevention is better than cure and better late than never. Do you want some pupils to write exams in isolation centers or on ventilators?

There is a difference between an adult and a child, the level of responsibility matters very much. A child will remain a child. It’s suicidal to expect a Grade 7 pupil to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly and put on a mask correctly at school. Horse play amongst children is their normal way of life. And yet this PF Government thinks pupils will mature into responsible adults overnight. Please stop listening to praise singers, aso listen to divergent views, it’s healthy.

Those children attending day schools will be commuting daily, hence exposing them to the virus; we have failed to implement social distancing on public transport. The PF Ministers have been preaching to us that the virus has no legs. What has changed overnight to allow our children to move to and from school on daily basis? For those in boarding schools the situation is worse as pupils scramble to share limited facilities with very poor hygiene standards. It will just take one infected pupil, teacher or support staff to send the whole school to isolation centers.

Think also about the safety of our men and women in uniform. There are schools that are situated in military establishments. These schools also carter even for pupils outside these military establishments, making it very easy to import Covid 19 from outside into military establishments. Are we being fair to our gallant men and women in uniform? Please wait a bit and see how the situation unfolds. Re open the schools in August up to December. It’s suicide to open schools in the cold season. TACHIBULA PALI NALIKWEBELE.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter