OPERATION ESCORT HH TO MPIKA LAUNCHED

Let’s make the summoning of President HH by Police a Natonal event. Let’s have material issued in which we call for solidarity. For all Zambians who are able to make their way to Mpika and Chinsali let them do so peacefully but in huge numbers to show Solidarity for HH and to protest against the use of Police as a tool of oppression. How long should one man be abused like this? Is it a sin to seek for public office? Why does Lungu hate HH so much so as to want to kill him?

For those that cannot make it all the way, we ask them to line the route from Lusaka to Mpika and Chinsali on all major roads as a sign of Solidarity. It is perfectly legal and police cannot stop citizens from expressing their choice and for expressing solidarity. All citizens must be asked to show the symbol of solidarity by placing their right hand on their chest in the same way they would show the “forward” symbol but without flashing it.

Time has come for all Zambians to show that they are fed up with the PF. We want change. Peacefully and legally through people power. PF need to know that the people are behind HH and that it is no longer about him and UPND but about mother Zambia. Let’s do this under the hashtag #LetsEscortHH#

-Zambia Eagle