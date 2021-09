OPERATION RECOVERY ALREADY EXPOSING THE LOOT UNDER THE PF REGIME.

How can a person keep K65.3m and US$67,000 without a trace of doing any lucrative business or in gainful employment?

This calls for the government and stakeholders to push the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) to release a report on the kwacha circulation trend for the last 5 years.

We hope we will not see a rise in kwacha in circulation by about 7 trillion kwacha from last year.

I submit

McDonald Chipenz