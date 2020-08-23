

By Patricia Mbewe

The Operation Save MMD leadership has resolved to support its candidates of its alliance partners the Patriotic Front in the forthcoming parliamentary and ward by elections.

The party says this resolution was arrived at its national executive committee meeting held yesterday and has directed all its members to join hands in the forthcoming by elections.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Operation Save MMD National Secretary, Raphael Nakacinda said the party has resolved not to participate or field any candidates because the party cannot go into an election as a divided people or risk being embarrassed by the results.

And Mr. Nakacinda has distanced the party from media reports making rounds that it is working with its immediate past president, Felix Mutati to form a new political party.

Mr. Nakacinda emphasized that the MMD has nothing to do with Mr. Mutati’s quest to form a political party and has urged those working with the immediate former mmd president to stop dragging the name of the party and former president Rupiah Banda into their cheap propaganda.

PHOENIX NEWS