OPPOSITION PATRIOTIC FRONT REJECTS CHOICE OF NEW SPEAKERS
The National Assembly today elected its first ever woman speaker Nelly Mutti.
The House also elected the first deputy and second deputy speaker former Gwembe member of parliament, Attractor Chisangano and incumbent Luangueni member of parliament,Moses Frank Moyo respectively, an event that was followed by their swearing -in.
All the three speakers were nominated by the UPND and went unopposed.
But the opposition PF members of parliament have expressed disappointment over the manner in which the ruling party made its nominations for the position of speaker, first and second deputy speaker.
Leader of the opposition in the house Brian Munubile said that the nominations were not inclusive.
The Mporokoso Constituency law maker said there seemed to be an appetite to obliterate the opposition by the President Hakainde Hichilema.
“…to want to bring about a one party state but we want to make one undertaking, we will not allow that , we will fight to the hilt. The new slogan now is one Zambia !one Region!” he said
“If people monitor the statements coming from the UPND president, there have been inconsistences. The first statement he made was that they were going to be inclusive. So what we have seen is total failure,” he said.
“We will ensure the Zambian people know the kind leadership they have in the UPND.”
“We have a house that is not inclusive. We expected severity in the house .There has been a smooth transfer of power. So we expected to have a parliament that will be decent. We are worried that the composition of the presiding officers leaves much to be desired,” he said
Meanwhile, in congratulating the newly elected speakers , Vice President W-K Mutale Nalumanga asked the newly elected speaker to be fair in making rulings on national matters in the house.
-Daily Nation
Why are you complaining when you had an opportunity to nominate your candidate. Give the first female Speaker to preside over matters of the national assembly. You had Dr Matibini who was skewed towards PF. You are even complaining about the petitions when you petitioned over 60 opposition seats in 2011. Your motive was to eliminate the opposition and have a defacto one party state.
It’s a self inflicted wound by PF, your your lawlessness & impunity led you to break laws as you went about carrying national duties. Now it’s tym to pay for your misdeeds. After nullification of some of your seats, a new credible opposition will slowly emerge. Which sane person can sympathize with you ? Even your rebranding will be a major challenge
Mundubile where were you when linguine was retiring ministers and service chiefs from western, north western and southern provinces. Were you dumb and blind then? Or jealous has caught up with you. Let new president work he knows what he is doing. Stop disturbing him . Ngati chakunyonga resign bululu