OPPOSITION ALLIANCE PONDERS SINGLE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

The Alliance of Opposition political parties is working on a pact which will see the grouping picking on one presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

The Alliance has over ten affiliates which include the United Party for National Development, National Restoration Party and the National Democratic Congress Party.

Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi has announced this at a press briefing.

With this announcement, potential candidates are Mr Hakainde Hichilema of UPND, Mr Steven Nyirenda of NAREP or Dr Chishimba Kambwili of NDC.

Details later…