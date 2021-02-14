by Nicholas Lungu

Remember ECZ – PF already defranchised mainly voters in the so called Opposition Strongholds by shortened time to register and using technology to do most things to which the old and illiterates had challenges. They also made sure that this short-term registration period restricted most Diaspora based citizens who are pro opposition from traveling.

They ECZ – PF made sure major pruning of voters was in the opposition Strongholds where numbers have been halved.

The next stage that they did was to mispel names of people and give them different gender like if you are male they will say you are Female and also creating confusion that if you register to vote in Southern Province you will not appear anywhere there Completely or your name will be hidden among the list in Muchinga etc. So large numbers of voters in so called opposition Strongholds will again be defranchised.

So now that Intraparty elections are almost done in all genuine opposition parties SHIFT focus and District ; Constituency and mostly ward/ branch officials should identify all their voters the disadvantaged with smart phones and the elderly and make sure you assist them to verify their details.

You can see machinations are already being said using a Malawian born Ntewewe that international observers will be unwelcome as they will bring Covid-19 [ laughable as there is testing and it’s Zambia that actually possess danger to the observer] and scared Lungu trying to buy Yoweri Museveni s machinations of shut down of internet.

Failure to do the aforementioned by opposition parties is as well as giving Edgar and his party of Lumpens another grueling carnibalising tomentous five years.

This time leave no stone unturned and Don’t slump and slumber. Don’t drop the guard at this point and hour of need

CIC PRESS TEAM